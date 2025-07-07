Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 54.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,730.74. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.3%

ACI stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

