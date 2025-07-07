Critical Analysis: Globant (NYSE:GLOB) vs. Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Globant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Sabre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 6.16% 11.08% 7.38% Sabre -5.69% N/A -2.48%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 7 9 0 2.56 Sabre 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Globant and Sabre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Globant currently has a consensus price target of $174.94, indicating a potential upside of 89.41%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $4.28, indicating a potential upside of 25.70%. Given Globant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Globant is more favorable than Sabre.

Risk and Volatility

Globant has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globant and Sabre”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $2.42 billion 1.68 $165.73 million $3.38 27.33 Sabre $3.03 billion 0.44 -$278.76 million ($0.44) -7.73

Globant has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre. Sabre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globant beats Sabre on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions. Further, the company provides e-commerce, conversational interfaces, design, digital marketing, and digital product delivery services. Additionally, it operates Augoor, an AI-powered platform; MagnifAI, an AI-powered solution for software quality assurance; StarMeUp, a science-based AI platform; WaaSabi, a finance platform; Walmeric, a lead-to-revenue management platform; GeneXus, a suit of AI development tools; Navigate for process optimization powerhouse; BeHealthy, a white-label platform; and FluentLab, an AI conversational and engagement solution. The company offers its services to various industries, including media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail and manufacturing, health care, and others. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. Its Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

