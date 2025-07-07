Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $243.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.58.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

