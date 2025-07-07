U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $19,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CNQ opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.