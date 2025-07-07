Cloud Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.5675 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

