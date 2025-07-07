The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.8%

BA stock opened at $215.75 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.45. The firm has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.77.

View Our Latest Report on BA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.