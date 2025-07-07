Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

VV stock opened at $288.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.41 and a 12 month high of $288.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.77.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.