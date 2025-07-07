Abound Financial LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 447.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 4,382.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Plumas Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

PLBC opened at $47.36 on Monday. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $51.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. The company has a market cap of $280.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Insider Transactions at Plumas Bancorp

In related news, Director Michael Kevin Foster purchased 581 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.99 per share, with a total value of $25,558.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,548.19. This represents a 58.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.