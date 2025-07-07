VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Abound Financial LLC

Abound Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J Hagan Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,839,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ SMH opened at $283.91 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $285.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.65 and a 200-day moving average of $237.42.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

