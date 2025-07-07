Head-To-Head Contrast: Solarmax Technology (SMXT) & Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares Solarmax Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solarmax Technology -70.34% N/A -22.23% Solarmax Technology Competitors -2,299.32% -379.52% -19.15%

Risk and Volatility

Solarmax Technology has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solarmax Technology’s rivals have a beta of 7.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 605% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Solarmax Technology alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solarmax Technology $22.99 million -$34.96 million -2.97 Solarmax Technology Competitors $1.32 billion -$161.22 million 2.94

This table compares Solarmax Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Solarmax Technology’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Solarmax Technology. Solarmax Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Solarmax Technology rivals beat Solarmax Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Solarmax Technology

(Get Free Report)

SolarMax Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. SolarMax Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Solarmax Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarmax Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.