U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,343,000 after buying an additional 1,196,020 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 27,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $48.35 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7391 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

