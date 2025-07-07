Gentex Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th.

Gentex has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

GNTX opened at $23.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. Gentex has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $35.32.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.68 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,824.93. This trade represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,321,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 255.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W cut Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

