Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th.

Kite Realty Group Trust has a payout ratio of 291.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.0%

KRG stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.57, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.09. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 0.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.