Pacific Point Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,408 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE NSA opened at $32.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 1.12.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $188.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.44%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

