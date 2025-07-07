Cooksen Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $88.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

