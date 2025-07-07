Abound Financial LLC Sells 2,547 Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Abound Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Abound Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Abound Financial LLC owned about 1.67% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Performance

JIG opened at $71.03 on Monday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.56.

About JPMorgan International Growth ETF

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

