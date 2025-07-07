Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Sony by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 393.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,653,000 after acquiring an additional 42,083,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sony by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821,902 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Sony by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Sony by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925,643 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Price Performance

Shares of Sony stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $154.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sony

About Sony

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.