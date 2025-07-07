Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 437.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 93,244 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,134,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,418,000 after buying an additional 1,227,633 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

