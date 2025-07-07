Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $60.22.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

