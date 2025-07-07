Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 113.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Equinix by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $787.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $865.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $874.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.01%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BNP Paribas raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.55.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

