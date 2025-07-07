Abound Financial LLC Buys Shares of 730 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 730 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in VeriSign by 106.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 48.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $281.88 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.49 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.78.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $145,375.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,805.90. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $170,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,955.65. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,503 shares of company stock worth $7,158,975. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

