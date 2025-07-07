Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Sold by Abound Financial LLC

Abound Financial LLC reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 37,342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,366,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $49.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $429.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

