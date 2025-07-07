Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $122.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

