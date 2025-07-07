Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 11,146 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CL stock opened at $91.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

