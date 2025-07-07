Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.5% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 13.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 386,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,398,000 after purchasing an additional 45,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,296 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $296.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.80.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on COR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.