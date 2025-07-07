Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 493,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $250,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.