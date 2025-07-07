Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 40,254 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.59% of Cencora worth $317,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora stock opened at $296.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

