Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 371,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 702,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,801,000 after acquiring an additional 37,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 996,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,087,000 after purchasing an additional 240,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $50.12.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

