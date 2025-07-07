Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 122.0% in the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 68.2% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $47.02 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.