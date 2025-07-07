HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,794,000 after acquiring an additional 268,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,622,000 after purchasing an additional 549,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after purchasing an additional 726,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,530,000 after buying an additional 608,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $195.10 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.91. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.35.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,794. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

