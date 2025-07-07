Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $179.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.14 and a 200-day moving average of $155.03. The company has a market cap of $278.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

