Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,150 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 60,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Fairway Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Financial LLC now owns 251,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

SCHZ opened at $23.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

