Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of TPH stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $720.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 627,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

