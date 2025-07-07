Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:TJX opened at $125.98 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

