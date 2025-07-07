Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,243,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,952,273,000 after purchasing an additional 326,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,717,000 after purchasing an additional 104,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CME Group by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,389,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,081,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,821,000 after buying an additional 61,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $294,552.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,651.04. This represents a 25.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,207,729.10. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $274.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.40 and a 200 day moving average of $258.18. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.17 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Wall Street Zen raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.87.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

