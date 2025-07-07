Security National Bank of SO Dak Acquires 163 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after buying an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $471,189,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $371.36 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

