Synergy Investment Management LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,016,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,317,000 after purchasing an additional 263,396 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,982,000 after purchasing an additional 781,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,435,000. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,715,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCB opened at $20.96 on Monday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

