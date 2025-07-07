Synergy Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Synergy Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $309,991,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after acquiring an additional 628,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,134,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 422,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,139,000 after acquiring an additional 368,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,763.8% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 193,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 186,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $103.78 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average of $100.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

