Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Price Up 14% – Time to Buy?

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) rose 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.20). Approximately 2,974,475 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 610,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.90 ($0.18).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.77 million, a PE ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a positive return on equity of 419.06% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. Equities analysts expect that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

