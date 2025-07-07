424 Shares in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) Purchased by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 424 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,651,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Owens Corning by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Owens Corning by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 target price on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.80.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock opened at $145.10 on Monday. Owens Corning Inc has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.45 and its 200-day moving average is $152.43.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

