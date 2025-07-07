Synergy Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,700 Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,406,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,654,000 after buying an additional 586,717 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 228,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 148,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $26.73 on Monday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

