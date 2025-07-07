Synergy Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,475,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

CGGO opened at $32.07 on Monday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

