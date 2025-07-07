Synergy Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,600 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGBL opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $33.72.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

