Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Cigna Group accounts for 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $38,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 764,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,219,000 after acquiring an additional 188,235 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $123,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,471,000. Finally, English Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. English Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $319.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.81. The company has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

