Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 316 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $91.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.50. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 167.25% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,216. The trade was a 39.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

