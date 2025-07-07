Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,264 ($30.92) and last traded at GBX 2,262 ($30.89), with a volume of 250080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,232 ($30.48).

Smiths Group Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,125.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,974.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smiths Group

In related news, insider Richard Howes acquired 95 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,859 ($25.39) per share, with a total value of £1,766.05 ($2,411.65). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

