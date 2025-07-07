Contrasting B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) and Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) and Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B&G Foods and Ajinomoto”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods $1.93 billion 0.19 -$251.25 million ($2.66) -1.72 Ajinomoto $10.05 billion 2.68 $463.80 million $0.60 44.98

Analyst Recommendations

Ajinomoto has higher revenue and earnings than B&G Foods. B&G Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ajinomoto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for B&G Foods and Ajinomoto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods 1 4 0 0 1.80 Ajinomoto 0 1 0 2 3.33

B&G Foods currently has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 59.91%. Given B&G Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than Ajinomoto.

Dividends

B&G Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.6%. Ajinomoto pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. B&G Foods pays out -28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ajinomoto pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. B&G Foods is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

B&G Foods has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ajinomoto has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of B&G Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of B&G Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares B&G Foods and Ajinomoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods -11.16% 7.00% 1.41% Ajinomoto 6.02% 10.45% 5.06%

Summary

Ajinomoto beats B&G Foods on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions. The Specialty segment includes, among others, the Crisco, Clabber Girl, Bear Creek, Polaner, Underwood, B&G, Grandma’s, New York Style, Don Pepino, Sclafani, B&M, Baker’s Joy, Regina, TrueNorth, Static Guard, SugarTwin and Brer Rabbit brands. The Meals segment focuses on the Ortega, Maple Grove Farms, Cream of Wheat, Las Palmas, Victoria, Mama Mary’s, Spring Tree, McCann’s, Carey’s and Vermont Maid brands. The Frozen & Vegetables segment consists of Green Giant and Le Sueur brands. The Spices & Flavor Solutions segment offers Dash, Spice Islands, Weber, Ac’cent, Tone’s, Trappey’s, Durkee and Wright’s brands. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar. Its brands include Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, and Ortega. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications. This segment also provides instant noodles under the Knorr Cup Soup and YumYum names; coffee beverages under the Birdy and Blendy brands; powdered drink under the Birdy 3in1 name; MAXIM brand products; Chyotto Zeitakuna Kohiten brand products; and gift sets and office supplies comprising coffee vending machines, tea servers, etc. The Frozen Foods segment offers Chinese dumplings, cooked rice, noodles, desserts, shumai, processed chicken, and other products under the AJINOMOTO FRESH FROZEN, Bernardi, FRED’S, Golden Tiger, José Olé, LingLing, POSADA, and TAI PEI brands. The Healthcare and Other segment provides amino acids for applications in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals and foods; contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, aseptic fill finish services, etc.; personal care ingredients; and medical foods, crop services, etc. This segment also offers Ajinomoto Build-up Film, an interlayer insulating material for semiconductor packages; fundamental foods under the Glyna and Amino Aile names; sports nutrition supplements under the amino VITAL brand; and functional materials, such as activated carbon, release paper, etc. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

