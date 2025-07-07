The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.20 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,310,499.99. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $911,711.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,251.54. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

