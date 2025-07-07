Contrasting Grafiti (NASDAQ:DMN) and TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

Profitability

This table compares Grafiti and TSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grafiti -874.43% -1,561.96% -160.38% TSR 2.15% 11.21% 7.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Grafiti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Grafiti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of TSR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Grafiti has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grafiti $386,085.00 1.08 -$45.95 million N/A N/A TSR $88.82 million 0.33 $1.74 million $0.85 15.74

This table compares Grafiti and TSR”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TSR has higher revenue and earnings than Grafiti.

Summary

TSR beats Grafiti on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grafiti

Grafiti Holding is the holding company of Grafiti UK, which operates the Grafiti UK Business. Grafiti is a distributor in the UK and certain other European countries of data analytics and visualization software products referred to as “SAVES” primarily for scientists and engineers. Our products can be downloaded to a user’s desktop. These products help scientific research in the health and life sciences domain in the discovery of new drugs, in the study of the efficacy of established drugs and therapies, and in epidemic propagation research, among other applications. Engineers use our products for a multitude of applications which include, but are not limited to, conducting surface modelling analysis and curve fitting in order to design new engineering processes, studying signal attenuation and propagation in radio engineering. Potential automobile and motorcycle applications could include surface panel design for aerodynamics, aesthetic symmetry, and calculated asymmetry among others. We believe our regression analysis product could also be used for predicting vehicle sharing demand and pricing trends in various markets based on a wide range of variables. Grafiti Holding was incorporated on October 17, 2023 in British Columbia, Canada. Grafiti UK was formed by the Parent on May 13, 2020 as a distribution arm for its SAVES products in the UK market and part of the European market. Grafiti UK’s strategy is to build a broader, long term customer base by increasing its sales of Grafiti UK’s product offerings which will include cloud and Macintosh compatible data analytics and statistical visualization software products. We believe this will enable the Grafiti UK Business to focus on generating more recurring revenues in the future. The address of our principal executive office is 268 Bath Road, Slough.

About TSR

TSR, Inc., operates as a staffing company in the United States. It primarily focus on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration. It serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

