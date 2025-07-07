Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

SCHE opened at $30.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.